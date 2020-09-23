Kanu seeks support for Oduduwa Republic

Chris Njoku, Owerri

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has called on all Biafrans to support the agitation for the Oduduwa Republic.

In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu also appealed to all lovers of freedom across the globe to observe a sit -at- home protest on October 1 and shun all government functions to support the Yoruba in their agitation for Oduduwa State.

He said Biafrans all over the world would observe a sit-at-home to join Yorubas agitating for the Oduduwa Republic in a public protest on October 1.

He said: “We announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and were permissible in the diaspora, join our Yoruba bretheren agitating for the Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark October 1, 2020.

“We, therefore, enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple-double blow of state-sponsored terrorism, bad governance, and economic annihilation, to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become.

“This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today.

According to him: “If you want to see an end to terrorism and organised mediocrity, now is the time to register your anger by ensuring that you and your household sit-at-home on October 1, 2020.

“Do not risk the life and well-being of your children by allowing them to gather in groups in the open where terrorists may find it easier to blow them up or kidnap them.

He urged all markets, schools, and businesses in Biafraland and beyond to be shut down as a mark of respect to all those who have died as a result of terrorism against innocent civilians, especially Christians, ethnic cleansing in Southern Kaduna and elsewhere across the Middle Belt.

“Everywhere in Biafraland must be under lock for Nigeria and the world to know that we are all united in our march toward total freedom. There should be no public events or ceremonies in Biafraland to avoid any needless loss of lives.

“We also advise those terrorists recruited into Nigeria’s security forces to face the monster they created in places like Sambisa forest, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Bornu, and other parts of the North where Fulani terrorists have been killing both soldiers and civilians in large numbers.’’

He asked the army and police to direct their attacks on these northern terrorist groups and leave innocent and unarmed Biafrans alone.

“But should they feel as usual to descend on the innocent on that day, they should know that the world will be watching and that we are a people that can never be obliterated from the surface of this earth.”