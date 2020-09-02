Kanye West claims that ‘God’ inspired him to interrupt Taylor Swift at 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Kanye West claimed in a new interciew that ‘God’ told him to interrupt Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

The 43-year-old rapper infamously ran on stage at the music awards ceremony over a decade ago whilst Taylor – who was just 19 at the time – was accepting the award for Best Female Video for her song You Belong With Me because he believed Beyoncé deserved the trophy instead.

He said at the time: ‘Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!’

Divine intervention: Kanye West

West in an interview released Tuesday claimed his actions – which sparked a lengthy feud between himself and 30-year-old Taylor – were the result of a higher power ‘giving [him] the information’.

He said: ‘Right now, God is giving me the information … If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back. It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and Single Ladies is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.’

Although the rapper said it was God who influenced his decisions in 2009, he claims he didn’t start to ‘read the Bible’ until after his hospitalization in 2016 for psychiatric observation and treatment of temporary psychosis.

West added: ‘God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.’

Music video:

West also insisted that he doesn’t want his newfound connection to God to appear ‘uncool’ with his fans.

Speaking to Nick Cannon, 39, for an episode of his ‘Cannon’s Class’ podcast, the ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker – who plans to run for President of the United States in this year’s election – said: ‘I’m not gonna lie to you, I like being cool. I didn’t go into an environment to come off uncool.’

West has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president came up short on qualified signatures.

Presidential candidate: West

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office told news outlets last month that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia. West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 6,383 were confirmed, according to Secretary of State spokesperson Mike Queen.

The lawsuit said that West did not have a chance to challenge that decision before a drawing for order of names appearing on the ballot, WSAZ-TV reported Monday. The lawsuit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the Birthday Party.

The rapper and husband of reality star Kim Kardashian, 39, has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several states.