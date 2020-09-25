Kanye West lands in Haiti and meets with the president who will accompany him to Tortuga Island

Kanye West landed in Haiti Friday morning on a surprise visit just a week after his controversial trip to Jamaica where he was photographed without a mask in potential breech of the country’s coronavirus policies.

The 43-year-old rapper touched down at the Hugo Chávez International Airport in Cap-Haïtien shortly after 10am where he was greeted by two local women wearing traditional Haitian dress and carrying bouquets of local flowers.

The Haitian president Jovenel Moïse traveled from the capital Port-au-Prince to meet with West, the Miami Herald reported.

It is not known what the president and West discussed.

Kanye West laughed and joked with the Haitian president Jovenel Moïse after his arrival Friday

Video footage of his arrival showed the Grammy-award winner accepting the bouquets before being steered into a meeting room nearby.

He was pictured on his phone as he awaited the president.

Later videos showed Moïse’s arrival as he and West talked to some women gathered in the diplomatic lounge before leaving together in a car.

West appeared in good spirits as he laughed and joked with the president.

He is expected to visit the Île de La Tortue or Tortuga Island which lies off the northwest coast of Haiti accompanied by Moïse.

West has not yet commented on the reason for his visit or given any further details on how long he will be staying.

An avid tweeter, he had not posted about being in Haiti as of Friday afternoon.

Instead he had shared a string of religious images including one of a black St. Basil The Great.

Last week, West caused uproar in Jamaica, leaving the country’s residents demanding to know if he had broken their COVID-19 protocols.

He was pictured without a mask alongside Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton at Banton’s Gargamel recording studio in Kingston.

‘GREATNESS IN THE MAKING,’ he captioned the post.

The 43-year-old rapper was taken to the diplomatic lounge after he touched down

Video footage showed him chatting with a group of women before leaving in a car

The reason for West’s trip to Haiti is not known and is thought to have been a surprise trip

All visitors to the country are expected to quarantine for 14 days and tourists must stay in the ‘Resilience Corridor’.

Everyone in the country must also wear a mask, even in the workplace, as the country struggles to hold back its coronavirus outbreak.

It has seen a sharp rise in cases since opening up its international borders again on September 3.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health Minister Christopher Tufton said the picture West posted on September 18 was being investigated.

Haiti does not have a mask mandate but West was seen wearing one as he landed and was greeted by local officials.

The Caribbean country has 8,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 221 deaths.

Health experts have been surprised at the low number of cases and the virus appears to be less severe when it does hit.

West is the second international star to visit the country in less than a week.

On Monday, tennis star Naomi Osaka visited shortly after her US Open win as she filmed for a Netflix documentary about her career.

Osaka’s father is Haitian and her mother is Japanese. She spent several days in the seaside town of Jacmel.

West’s visit comes amid tensions in his marriage to Kim Kardashian, 39, and a recent struggle with his mental health.

West did not comment on the trip to Haiti but posted a string of religious images

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly worried about the ‘vicious cycle’ her husband is experiencing, after a series of bizarre Twitter rants and posting a video of him appearing to urinate on one of his Grammys statue.

A source told Us Weekly: ‘She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.’

They went on to say how Kim knows it is difficult for Kanye ‘being isolated and alone’.

‘Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye … She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. The mood swings and the manic episodes that are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.’

Meanwhile, Kim wants to ‘be there’ for Kanye.

The insider said: ‘Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help. She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.’

West has also recently started up a battle with the music industry as he vowed not to release new music until he was out of his current contract.

‘You have to adapt,’ he told Billboard on Wednesday.

The Jesus Is Born artist told the outlet that ‘the balance of power is too off’ in the business and that ‘the gap between major label profit and artist profit too wide.’

West previously addressed his grievances with the music industry in a series of tweets

He vowed, ‘I will work to re-think the design of the entire way we move in this space.’

The Bound 2 singer is in litigation with Universal Music Group for his master recordings, and also received a settlement from EMI last year. West did not reply to question as to whether he would rerecord his tracks, Billboard reported.

West tweeted Wednesday that he will give artists on his G.O.O.D. Music label the 50 percent share he has ‘of their masters.’