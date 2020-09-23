Kate Gosselin was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her 16-year-old son Collin

Reality star Kate Gosselin was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her son, zip-tying him to a chair, inventing bizarre and humiliating punishments and making him sleep in the basement, bombshell new report claims.

Multiple sources have told DailyMail.com that documents submitted to a court in Pennsylvania during the bitter custody battle between Kate and ex-husband Jon Gosselin allege that Collin Gosselin detailed the horrific abuse by his mother to a court appointed therapist.

Citing a December, 2018 report submitted to the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County, Pennsylvania the sources claim a certified traumatologist and counselor concluded that Collin was suffering from trauma and chronic PTSD.

The female expert claimed in the paperwork that after her third session with Collin, as a mandated reporter, she was duty bound to report the alleged abuse to Childline.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Collin’s father Jon who confirmed the existence of the shocking report, but he said he’s unable to comment.

In the past, however, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star has accused his ex wife of child abuse multiple times.

But only now – as the bitter row between Jon and Kate erupts once again with allegations flying in both directions – is the full shocking extent of the allegations of mental and physical abuse of their son at the hands of Kate coming to light.

Jon has full custody of Collin after fighting for him when he discovered Kate had sent him to a child and adolescent behavioral health facility in Pennsylvania for three years without informing his father.

The most recent claims come as Kate, who has only seen Colin twice in the past five years, slammed her ex who was wrongly accused of abusing his son following a recent altercation.

‘Jon is a violent and abusive person,’ Kate, 45, told People on Wednesday last week.

Kate claimed she was notified by the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services that Jon was under active investigation over the incident.

‘If this doesn’t qualify as assault, I don’t know what does,’ the Kate Plus 8 star said of the alleged encounter.

On September 3, Collin posted on Instagram that his father was a ‘liar’ who ‘beat’ him.

‘He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,’ wrote the teenager. ‘He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.’

The post was subsequently deleted.

DailyMail.com has since learned the incident was investigated but any claims were unfounded and the probe was dropped within 24 hours, according to a letter given to Jon.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirmed no charges or citations were issued as a result of the incident.

Collin Gosselin, 16, claimed in a now deleted Instagram post that his father Jon, 43, kicked and punched him during a violent altercation earlier this month

Jon has full custody of Collin (pictured together) after fighting for him when he discovered Kate had sent him to a child and adolescent behavioral health facility for three years

Jon told DailyMail.com that Kate’s claim is untrue and Collin is troubled as a result of the trauma and PTSD he has suffered due to the abuse by his mother.

‘I really didn’t want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin’s sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself. I love my son and I would never hurt him.’

Collin and Hannah live with Jon, while the other children stay with Kate

Sources close to the case say Kate’s comments against Jon are outrageous given her track record of allegedly abusing Collin.

In a heartbreaking report by Collin’s therapist, which the sources claim is in the documents submitted to the court, Collin told the therapist his mother treated him differently than his other siblings, removed him from playtimes with his brothers and sisters and often made him sleep in a closet or the basement away from his family.

Kate, sources claims, branded Collin a ‘bad’ child in need of punishment and the boy felt he was seen as not deserving of the same affection his siblings would receive because he was still talking to his father Jon.

It’s understood the traumatologist conducted a number of psychological tests on Collin and diagnosed him with chronic PTSD brought about by trauma.

According to the sources in her report, the therapist documents Collin’s statements that as he grew older his experiences with his mother were based on fear.

According to one source, Collin told the therapist that when he didn’t behave he would be subjected to bizarre and outlandish punishments by Kate including having him zip-tied to a chair.

‘The report says he perceived certain events as threats which the therapist said is a classic reaction to trauma and PTSD.’

The shocking report, the sources state, is indicative of someone who has been victimized, suffering from emotional and physical abuse, leaving them feeling increasingly powerless.

According to the report, the reality star also allegedly shamed and humiliated him over his behavior – emotional abuse that led to a deterioration in how he behaved in public and at school.

And Collin places the blame on his mother who was his primary caregiver at the time.

On Thursday Jon’s ex-wife Kate waded in telling People magazine she had been notified by the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services that Jon was under investigation over the incident. Pictured: Kate with her and Jon’s children, twins Mady and Cara (back row); sextuplets Collin, Leah, Hannah (l-r middle row), Aaden, Joel and Alexis (l-r front row)

‘Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us in any way,’ his sister Hannah said in defense of her father. She and Collin are pictured together

DailyMail.com reached out to the law firm representing Kate and asked whether her attorney Colleen Norcross had any response to the allegations of abuse leveled at her client.

An assistant said: ‘We cannot talk about that,’ before hanging up the phone.

Another source close to the family said: ‘Jon is a loving father who has never abused his son. He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years.

‘Jon has evidential medical proof that Collin’s PTSD was caused by Kate’s relentless physical and emotional abuse of him. It’s a sad situation when a mother who has both physically and psychologically abused her son then sent him away and abandoned him, points the finger at the innocent parent.

‘Jon has 100% legal and physical custody of Collin who now refuses to see his mother because of her long term abuse.’

According to DHS documents seen by DailyMail.com multiple allegations of suspected child abuse against Collin when he was in Kate’s care were investigated.

But in follow up letters Jon was informed that the agency had determined the reports were ‘unfounded’ due to a lack of evidence.

Jon claims Kate didn’t like Collin being ‘difficult’ and ‘stubborn’ as a young boy so sent him into care despite him having no known diagnosed medical condition other than common ADHD.

Last year DailyMail.com published a heartbreaking letter written by Collin while inside the facility revealing how the then 12-year-old boy pleaded with his dad to get him out, writing: ‘You’re my dad, my savior, please help me.’

The letter, written in crayon, also detailed allegations that Kate had been ‘abusive’ towards her son.

The three page note, dated June 21, 2017, was smuggled out of the institution by the boy’s older roommate and passed to Jon.

Horrified, Jon immediately took steps to verify the letter and have his son removed from the facility.

The family source said: ‘Jon had to fight to find Colin and remove him from the facility to care for him and love him.

‘Kate visited Collin a total of two times in three years while he was in the facility.

‘Since Jon had him released, Kate has never attempted to contact, Collin or even show up to his custody hearing.

‘Instead, she has shunned him and told his siblings he is “crazy” and to do the same.’

Legally the warring couple had joint custody over their flock for years but after a long protracted court battle a judge decided the children should decide for themselves where they want to live. Collin has been living with his father full-time since February 2018, along with his sister Hannah. The other four sextuplets: Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with their mother Kate, while twins Mady and Cara, 19, are away at college.

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, and found huge fame thanks to their reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8

In an interview with DailyMail.com last week Jon says he has been dealing with the fallout of Collin’s PTSD since he left the behavioral health facility.

‘Dealing with a child with mental health issues is taxing, I’m taxed,’ the IT consultant admitted. ‘But I love my son. I will not give up. I go to therapy, we all go to family therapy, to deal with having a son that has been traumatized and abused by his mother.

‘It’s very difficult for me. I’m trying to learn how to handle Collin, I have my own demons as well, but I never punched him or kicked him or anything like that.

Jon added: ‘None of this is Collin’s fault. He’s 16. He’s got a lot of issues to work through and we’re here to help him.’

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, and found huge fame thanks to their reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

The former couple first welcomed their twins in 2001; the sextuplets followed in 2004. Most recently Kate starred in the reality dating series, Kate Plus Date, in 2019.