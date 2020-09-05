Katie Holmes looks smitten while enjoying wine and dinner with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

By Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com

Katie Holmes could be back in the dating game, seen sharing a cozy dinner with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in NYC in photos first published by TMZ.

The actress ex of Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx couldn’t wipe away her smile while hanging out with the 33-year-old restaurateur at a SoHo eatery on Tuesday night.

Katie, 41, embraced a casual chic look for the maybe-date, donning a simple grey tank top with jeans.



Katie Holmes looked like she was having fun while sharing dinner with handsome chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on Tuesday

Vitolo was equally laid back, wearing a classic white tee shirt and denim combo.

Katie seemed to be hanging on his every word, seen gazing at the handsome chef intently as he spoke.

He also looked like he was having a good time, leaning back in his chair a grinning.

Emilio, who describes himself as an ‘actor/restaurateur’ in his Twitter bio, is part of a food-centric family.

His father Emilio Vitolo Sr. has owned Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo since the early 90s and has employed everyone in the family through the years, according to a 2019 InStyle article spotlighting the eatery.

The 41-year-old actress and mother-of-one already seemed enamored, appearing to hang on the restaurateur's every word

Emilio’s Ballato is a favorite of the celeb set, with fans like Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bradley Cooper regularly stopping by for a bite.

Holmes is notoriously private about her personal life.

The Logan Lucky actress was wed to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. During that time they had daughter Suri, now 14, who is often seen accompanying mom around the Big Apple.

After that Katie began dating Jamie Foxx, who she was first linked to in 2013 when the pair was seen strolling hand in hand through Malibu.

The pair never officially confirmed they were dating and by 2019 reports of a split began to emerge.

The very private star was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. They have a daughter Suri, who Katie now takes care of as a single mom.

At the time insiders told People that the relationship had run ‘its course,’ explaining: ‘This industry is very tough on relationships.’

They went on to say there were no bitter feelings between the pair, who simply grew apart.

‘Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection,’ the source said.

‘They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter,’ the insider continued about the pair, who were last seen together at the Met Gala in May of 2019 – their first and last red carpet as a couple.