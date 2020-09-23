Kebbi Flood Disaster: Billionaire, Adamu Aliero, Donates N1 Million As Relief Package

The awakening of the flood in Kebbi State has left many devastating effects; thousands of hectares of farmlands washed away, properties destroyed and many sacked from their homes.

Water has taken over major streets in Kebbi, with residents resorting to the use of boats to transport their properties to safety, while others take a walk through the water to move some of their valuables.

While some houses have been partly or completely destroyed by the floods, others have been filled with water to half their heights.

Younger children whose heights fall below the water level are being carried to safety by older residents.

The Street Journal gathered that the floods hit the state at night when all the farmers had to their houses to rest after the days work. However, residents remain grateful that the flood came at night, thus mitigating deaths.

The flood washed away over 450,000 kilometres of rice, millet and wheat farms, which the farmers expected to have a bountiful harvest from.

Recall that in recent years, the governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has helped in deploying the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme to turnaround rice and wheat production, making Kebbi state take the lead in food production in Nigeria.

However, farmers’ hopes have been dashed with the recent flood. Their farmlands washed away, victims left hungry and money lost.

The flood did not spare some parts of the state capital, Birnin Kebbi. Communities like Wabakku Hausa, Wabakku Fulani, Bori, Takalawu, Ungwakayi, Dukuwo, Kalangu, which are serially known for green farmlands, have been buried by the floods and remain inaccessible.

Billionaire, Senator Adamu Aliero donates N1 Million

A former governor of the state and senator in the National Assembly, Adamu Aliero, paid a visit to flood victims in Bagudo L.G.A. of Kebbi to sympathise with them following the havoc caused by the flood.

Mr Aliero who is a known billionaire and owns the biggest farm running into thousands of hectares in Kebbi donated one million naira as relief package, at a time when the prices of foodstuff have increased greatly.

Speaking in Hausa during his visit, Sen. Aliero said:

“The government has sent plenty of relief materials for you people. The relief materials have been shared to victims in other areas, but I am assuring you that, soon the government will bring your own relief materials.

“The government will soon send materials for irrigation farming ahead of the dry season.

“I do not want to make a pledge on behalf of the government concerning the relief materials. The flood should be seen as an act of God. Do not put your mind waiting on the government to support you. Whether the government’s support comes through or not, just take the flood as an act of God. I sympathize with you all.

“As a former governor, I am making a donation of One million naira cash.”

Speaking on Sen. Aliero’s donation, a member of the former governor’s entourage said:

“Sen. Adamu Aliero, the former governor, has tried by making this donation.

“Even though Bagudo L.G.A. is not part of the constituencies he represents, he made a donation.”

