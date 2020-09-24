Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, 34, had mentor Mitch McConnell at his wedding last month 

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron who was hailed a ‘star’ by Donald Trump for his handling of the Breonna Taylor investigation had his mentor Mitch McConnell as a guest at his wedding just last month.

Cameron, who is the state’s first black attorney general after being elected last year, has been thrust into the national spotlight after announcing on Wednesday that a grand jury had not sought criminal charges against the three police officers for their roles in the black EMT’s death.

The grand jury’s decision to indict one officer on wanton endangerment charges because his bullets were fired into a neighbor’s apartment came after a six-month investigation carried out by Cameron’s office.

The investigation was still underway when the 34-year-old attorney general tied the knot with his wife Makenze Evans, 27, in Louisville on August 7.

His spokeswoman said the couple married in a small, outdoor ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His mentor, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, was among the guests.

Cameron’s office would not disclose any further details about the wedding.

In his successful bid to become Kentucky’s first black AG, Cameron – who was born and raised in the state – received an endorsement from President Trump. They are pictured at a Trump rally in Kentucky in November last year

It came after Cameron had faced criticism on social media when it emerged a month earlier that he had held a small engagement party as he was facing mounting pressure in Taylor investigation.

His wedding to Makenze is Cameron’s second marriage after his first ended in 2017.

It is not clear when Cameron started dating Makenze.

Cameron is considered a rising star in the Republican party and is widely known to be McConnell’s protege after serving as his general counsel from 2015 to 2017.

He attended the University of Louisville with a scholarship named in honor of McConnell where he gained a science and law degree.

In his successful bid to become Kentucky’s first black AG, Cameron – who was born and raised in the state – received an endorsement from President Trump.

Cameron was also a guest speaker at the GOP convention last month, where he declared himself a ‘proud Republican and supporter of President Donald J. Trump’.

The president placed the attorney general on the short list for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Commenting during his convention speech on nationwide protests for racial equality and against the police shootings of black people, Cameron said: ‘Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice, and equality.’

He added that ‘Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts but neither will we accept an all-out assault on Western civilization.’

Trump on Wednesday praised Cameron’s ‘fantastic’ handling of the case and called him ‘really brilliant’ and a ‘star’.

Cameron choked up Wednesday as he explained why the officers involved in Taylor’s shooting death were not charged in her killing.

Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in the aftermath of the shooting, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after the bullets his fired in Taylor’s apartment traveled into a neighbor’s home.

Hankison’s two colleagues, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged because the investigation found their actions were justified, the attorney general said.

Cameron cited his own family in seeking to convey that he understood some people in Louisville and across the country would be angry at the jury’s decision. The jury relied on evidence Cameron presented.

‘I understand that as a Black man, how painful this is… which is why it was so incredibly important to make sure that we did everything we possibly could to uncover every fact,’ Cameron said.

His sympathetic words, however, fell on many deaf ears.

During his press conference, Cameron called out ‘celebrities, influencers and activists’ for weighing in on the grand jury findings and warned they will ‘try to tell us how to feel.’

‘Each (case) is unique and cannot be compared,’ Cameron said.

Alicia Garza made the comments on Wednesday after Cameron announced why a grand jury didn’t seek criminal charges against police officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

‘There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do. But they don’t.

‘Let’s not give into their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions. At the end of the day, if is up to us. We live here together.’

Cameron said that his job is ‘to set aside everything in pursuit of the truth.’

‘Our reaction to the truth is the society we want to be,’ he said. ‘Do we really want the truth? Or do we want a truth that fits our narrative? Do we want the facts? Are we content to blindly accept our own version of events? We, as a community, must make this decision.’

Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in the aftermath of the shooting, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. The charges stem from Hankison’s bullets travelling into a neighboring apartment

Celebrities including actress Viola Davis, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ creator and star Dan Levy, actor George Clooney, rapper Common, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James were among those to express outrage at the grand jury decision.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza said Cameron’s press conference was a ‘Bull Connor speech in 2020’ as she likened him to the notorious civil rights era segregationist.

‘This was an atrocity,’ the BLM co-founder told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

‘I think what I saw this morning was a Bull Connor speech in 2020. And… unfortunately, it was being given by a Black prosecutor.’

Bull Connor was the commissioner of public safety in Birmingham, Alabama, for more than 20 years in the 1960s and was a staunch opponent of the civil rights movement.

He became an international figure and symbol of oppression when he set polices dogs on and fire hoses a civil rights advocates, including children.

Reid also weighed in urging viewers to look at Cameron’s political affiliations and ignore the fact that he is black.

‘I think you have to always look at party. Party is the religion now in America — especially for Republicans. Don’t look at the fact that this guy is black. That does not mean anything,’ she said.

‘He is a Republican through and through. He spoke at the RNC (Republican National Convention). He told you who he was. Believe him.’