Kentucky AG will announce Breonna Taylor decision this afternoon

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:55 EDT, 23 September 2020 | Updated: 11:31 EDT, 23 September 2020

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is due to announce whether he will charge the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, on Wednesday afternoon.

Cameron is expected to disclose the long-awaited decision at the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort around 1.30pm, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

The AG had declined to set a deadline for his announcement, which comes six months after Taylor’s death.

Louisville police have declared a state of emergency ahead of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement about whether he will charge officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor (pictured)

The officers that could face charges are Brett Hankison (left), Myles Cosgrove (center) and John Mattingly (right). Hankison was fired from the LMPD while the other two officers remain on the force on administrative assignment

A spokeswoman for Cameron declined to confirm the timing of the announcement in a statement to the news outlet on Wednesday, saying she ‘can’t share any further details at this time’.

Meanwhile, Louisville officials have been bracing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaits the decision.

Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city’s downtown area.

The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

Courthouses, offices and restaurants were already boarded up on Tuesday in the mostly deserted blocks around the city’s Jefferson Square Park, the site of regular demonstrations against police brutality that have spread across the nation.

Concrete barriers ringed the area, with a handful of checkpoints manned by police who would only allow people with essential business to drive downtown.

‘Our goal with these steps is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights,’ Mayor Greg Fischer, a white Democrat, said in a statement.

‘At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.’ He emphasized he did not know when any decision might come.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (pictured) has said he will announce his decision about whether to charge the officers who shot dead Breonna Taylor ‘soon’

Taylor, 26, was killed shortly after midnight on March 13 when three plainclothes officers used a battering ram to force their way in to her Louisville home with a so-called no knock warrant.

Fearing intruders, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun. The three officers fired their guns, striking Taylor five times.

Cameron, a Black Republican, has said his investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing, but has declined to confirm media reports that he is convening a grand jury to vote on whether to bring criminal charges against the officers.

The city’s main federal courthouse has also been closed all week in an order by Chief Judge Greg Stivers of the Western District of Kentucky.