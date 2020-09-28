Kenya: Covid-19 – Uhuru Extends Curfew By 60 Days, Reopens Bars

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew, imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, by 60 days, but changed the timings to 11pm-4am effective Tuesday.

President Kenyatta made the announcement on Monday, following the National Covid-19 Conference that took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

He also lifted the ban on the sale of alcohol by bars and restaurants, effective Tuesday, but said they must be closed by 10pm.

The President further raised the maximum number of guests at funerals and weddings from 100 to 200 and said churches can host up to a third of their capacities.

Regarding the schools reopening date, he noted the need to ensure proper safety precautions are taken. As such, he said Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha will announce the calendar once an agreement on safety measures is reached following discussions by all stakeholders.

“Learning institutions should only be reopened when we have and can sufficiently guarantee the safety of all our children. Let us not focus on when schools will reopen but on how they will reopen,” he said.

The conference

President Kenyatta and other government officials met in Nairobi for discussions on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya amid hope for the official declaration of a flattening curve in Kenya.

Among those present were Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and ministers including Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

The national meeting, which followed a virtual conference on Kenya’s status, came after six months of economic paralysis caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, Kenya had recorded 38,168 declared cases, including 24,691 recoveries and 700 deaths. The country has tested 541,415 samples for the disease so far.