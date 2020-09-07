Kenya: Four Kenyans Go for Top AU Positions as Polls Near

At least four Kenyans have expressed interest in various positions at the African Union, four months to elections at the continental body headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Kenyans are part of a list of 33 contenders from the eastern Africa region, who will square it out with dozens of others from across the continent.

The AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government is expected to hold elections in January, to determine if AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad and deputy Thomas Kwesi Quertey of Ghana will be re-elected for another four years. The assembly is also supposed to elect eight departmental heads often known as commissioners.

The list, seen by the Sunday Nation, includes four aspirants from Kenya, in a pool of dozens from the region.

Dr Cyrus Njiru, a former PS in the Ministry of Transport is contesting to be Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy. Dr Njiru, a civil engineer, has worked for the African Development Bank in the past as well as a regional manager for the National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation.

So far, he is the only contender from eastern Africa. The western African region is fronting two candidates for the post. A list fronted by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to the AU last week indicates that Benin and Guinea will compete for the seat as well. Egyptian Amani Abou-Zeid, the current holder of the post, will be eligible to compete even though, in 2017, she replaced compatriot Elham Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim.

Stephen Wainaina

The posts have two-term limits but countries can nominate as many people as possible. Each commissioner must win two thirds of the vote to be declared winner.

Mr Stephen Wainaina is another Kenyan interested to be the Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining. He was an Economic and Planning secretary for eight years, and has also worked for the UN Habitat as well as a Transport economist for the UNDP.

This department has attracted Mesfin Tessema Ashagrie of Ethiopia, Victor Andrianaivo Harison of Madagascar, Servacius Beda Likwelile of Tanzania, Kheswar Jankee of Mauritius, Kenneth Apollo Bagamuhunda of Uganda, Jacqueline Nyibol Benjamin Ajongo of South Sudan and compatriot Aggrey Tisa Sabuni as well as Somalia’s Ahmed Abdirahman Herzi.

Zambia’s Albert M Muchanga, who replaced Fatima Haram Acyl of Chad in 2017, is the current holder and is expected to contest for re-election. West Africans under Ecowas have nominated four aspirants from Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Unlike Eastern Africa region, the West Africans under Ecowas submitted the names jointly for each of the races including two for deputy chairperson, from Ghana and the Gambia. It appears both regions want Faki to continue as none of the candidates has expressed interest in his seat.

For Trade, Ecowas nominated aspirants from Guinea, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Nigeria. The post has been held by women for the last 12 years. Minata Cessouma Samate (Burkina Faso) is the incumbent. She replaced Aisha Abdullahi of Nigeria.

Tim Murithi

Kenya’s Tim Murithi, a specialist in conflict management has expressed interest to run. But he will also compete with Mike Kennedy Sebalu of Uganda, Liberata Rutageruka Mulamula of Tanzania, Abdi Houssein Ahmed of Djibouti, Melha Rout Biel of South Sudan and David Joseph Kapya of Tanzania.

Another Kenyan, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the current deputy director of the Africa CDC is interested in becoming Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Social development. The post has attracted Julio Rakotonirina of Madagascar, Dr Naftal Henry Kilenga of Tanzania, Sam Agatre Okuonzi of Uganda and Hassan Idriss Samrieh of Djibouti.

It is the only post the region won in 2017 elections after Amira Mohammed Elfadil of Sudan replaced Mustapha Kaloko of Sierra Leone.

Traditionally, each of the categorised regions of the AU; East, West, Central, North and South, are entitled to have two commissioners except if the region produces the AU Commission chair or deputy.