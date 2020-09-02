Kenya: Kenya Airways Cuts Health Workers’ Ticket Prices By Half

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has announced a 50 percent ticket price waiver for the country’s health workers intending to travel.

The national carrier on Tuesday said the move is meant to honour the front-line health workers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, that has so far claimed 572 lives, while 19,590 have recovered.

By Monday evening, 33,794 people had been infected by the disease since March.

In a statement, KQ said health workers will be required to show their work Identity Card at the time of purchase and checking in.

“We celebrate our medical heroes with an exclusive offer. Healthcare workers can book tickets by 30th Sep 20 & get up to 50 percent off in Business and Economy class to 20+ destinations,” reads the statement.

The one-month-long offer kicked off on Tuesday, with health workers now traveling on a 50 percent off in Business and Economy class to more than 20 destinations.

By July, Kenya had more than 250 health workers infected by coronavirus, while four had succumbed to the disease.

Dr. Doreen Lugaliki was the first Kenyan doctor to succumb to the disease.