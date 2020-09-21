Kenya: Odinga, Ruto Clash Over ‘Hustler’ Politics as Rivalry Intensifies

As Deputy President William Ruto welcomed ODM leader Raila Odinga to the ‘hustler nation’ on Sunday, the latter criticised his initiatives for the youth, terming them tokenism.

DP Ruto, who attended the installation of Nairobi area AIC Bishop Joshua Kimuyu at AIC Ziwani, Nairobi, said it is time for leaders to prioritise projects that will improve the people’s living standards.

“Before we discuss how to share power and positions, we must now focus on how to improve the livelihoods of the people of Kenya,” he said.

But Mr Odinga, who was in Kisumu Central for an ODM delegates’ conference on Sunday, challenged the DP to talk about his agenda for the nation and let the government he is serving carry out development initiatives.

Leadership qualities

The Orange Democratic Movement leader trashed the ‘hustler movement’, saying an individual’s background should not be used as a measure of leadership capabilities.

“Even the country’s forefathers were from poor backgrounds but worked hard to achieve what they did,” he said.

In Bomet County on Saturday, Mr Odinga had a similar message about the 2022 General Election.

The former Prime Minister said the presidential election will not be a contest between the rich and the poor and that the narrative that it is about entrenching dynasties does not hold water.

“Former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki were sons of peasants who rose to lead the country. We have a democratic system that allows competition and equality,” he said.