News From Africa

Kenya: Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Abduct Three in Mandera

By
0
Post Views: Visits 71

Mandera County Police Commander at a scene of an attack by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists in Mandera (file photo).

Three people were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera County Wednesday evening.

While confirming the 4.30pm incident, Mandera head of criminal investigations Benedict Kigen said the victims were masons who were going to Lafey town for work.

“The incident happened at about 28 kilometre from Lafey town. The public service vehicle they were travelling in was flagged down by armed people we suspect are Al-Shabaab militants,” said Mr Kigen.

He said the three victims were new to Mandera.

More follows.

East Africa: People With This Blood Type Are Unlikely to Get Malaria

Previous article

Buni, Bello meet Ize-Iyamu

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa