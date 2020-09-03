Kenya: Woman Throws Herself Into Well Over Covid-19 Suspicion

In a tragic incident indicating that more education is needed to combat Covid-19 stigma, a 35-year-old woman in Trans Nzoia County took her own life some time between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning after suspecting she had contracted the virus.

Ms Sakina Nanjala from Lunyu Sikulu village in Kwanza Constituency threw herself into an open well just hours after telling a friend she had chest pains and difficulty in breathing.

“It was yesterday night (Tuesday) that she complained about having chest pain and breathing problems,” her friend, Ms Priscilla Nekesa, told the Nation.

“I told her to go for a check-up at the Kitale County Referral Hospital but she refused saying that she will be put in isolation,” she added.

According to the Trans Nzoia police commander, Mr Ayub Ali, the deceased threw herself into an open well situated in the compound of a neighbour.

“The body was discovered by a neighbour when he went to cut overgrown grass around the borehole,” said Mr Ali.

He added that there were no signs of physical injury when the body was retrieved by officers at the scene.

“For sure we cannot say she was positive until further examination is done. We were only informed that a body of a woman had been discovered,” he explained.

Ms Nanjala’s body was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.