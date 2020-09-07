BBNaija : I Miss Erica And I Will Do Everything To Help Her When We Meet Again – Kiddwaya (video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has admitted that misses his romantic partner, Erica.

Kiddwaya says he misses Erica and he’ll do everything to help her when they meet again.

Erica was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality show on Sunday after she got a third and final strike due to her unruly behavior on Saturday.

Erica was also queried for peeping through the camera window and trying to engage with the production team which is a flagrant flouting of the house rules.

Kiddwaya said ;

“I dey miss this girl small sha….I miss her a lot. When I see her face it makes me happy and the way she used to come sit on my laps. “I know very well that for sure when I’m done here, I’ll help her anyway I can. It pains me that she lost all the money, all the hardwork and everything just gone like that”

Kiddwaya consoled Laycon over Erica’s disqualification.

Laycon was feeling sad about her disqualification and said he will always support Erica despite their rift.

Kiddwaya, responding assured him that Erica will forgive him but it would take time.

According to him, housemates need each other outside the house to succeed.

“With time, Erica will forgive you eventually. Because at some point, we need each other.

Meanwhile the Benue state native who now has two strikes and got banned from participating in Head of House challenge made his regrets and new plans known in a recent conversation with fellow housemate, Laycon.

Recall Kiddwaya earned a second strike last week for disobeying Biggie’s rules and flipping his fingers at the camera.

This means that, one more strike would see Kiddwaya disqualified from the show.

Discussing with Laycon , Kiddwaya expressed regrets for misbehaving and disobeying the rules of the house which earned him strikes. He told Laycon that henceforth, he would start taking rules more seriously in the house.

