Killing of 15 officers: We must act now, or stay calm, be controlled by Boko Haram – Zulum

Hours after Vanguard reported how Jihadist fighters linked to the Islamic State group on Friday killed 3 soldiers, 8 policemen, 4 others, in an ambush on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, the governor said the hour has come for Borno state to choose between doing something which gives them hope and doing nothing which will leave them more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to takeover Borno and bring it under its sovereign brutal administration.

Yesterday’s attack according to AFP, saw the death of fifteen able bodied officers. They were reportedly on a convoy carrying governor Zulum near the town of Baga on the shores of Lake Chad when they were ambushed.

The insurgents opened fire with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades as the convoy was passing through a village close to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force, a military coalition of troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

“The governor escaped unhurt but 15 security men on the convoy were killed in a fierce battle with the terrorists”, one source said.

Reacting to the death of these gallant officers, Zulum through his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said:

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is saddened by this unfortunate carnage. He shares the grief of families of these 11 priceless heroes to whom Borno shall remain grateful.

“The governor prays for the repose of their souls and urges all stakeholders to remain committed to ongoing peacebuilding efforts. Zulum is of the opinion that we must continue to keep hope alive even in the face of tribulations and believe that with sustained efforts and prayers, Borno will eventually regain peace.

“The situation facing us is a tough one but we must choose between doing something which gives us some hope and doing nothing which will leave us more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to takeover Borno and bring it under their sovereign brutal administration.”

