Killing of security men: Abia offers N2.5m bounty

Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

THE Abia State government will give N2.5 million reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of persons who killed a soldiers and policemen in the state.

The government announced the offer on Monday in a statement released by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chris Ezem in Umuahia, the state capital.

The state government urged anyone with such information to the office of the SSG in the Government House, Umuahia, assuring that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has also directed security agencies to go after the killers, arrest them and recover the weapon they stole.

Last week, a soldier and some policemen were shot dead by some gunmen in Aba, the state’s commercial capital.