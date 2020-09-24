Kingmakers seek Oluwo’s dethronement

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

KINGMAKERS in Iwo land have petitioned Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, seeking his assistance to remove Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

The letter titled: ‘Petition for removal of Oba Adewale Abdulrasheed Akanbi (Oluwo of Iwo) from the throne of Iwoland’, dated September 9, which was addressed to the governor, was signed by 13 kingmakers led by Chief Raufu Olorunlampe.

It was made available to The Nation yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The kingmakers said Oba Akanbi had been on six months suspension by the Osun State Council of Obas since February over alleged fight with the Agboowu of Ogbaagba at a peace meeting presided over by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone XI.

Read Also: Oyetola greets Omisore at 63

They alleged in the letter that the monarch’s actions since his ascension to the throne had been against the culture and heritage of the Yoruba land, adding that Oba Akanbi was an ex-convict and was therefore unfit for the throne.

Reacting, Oba Akanbi, through his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, said the petition is a conspiracy of a detractor who contested the stool with him (Oluwo) and is still fighting to ascend the throne.

He said the allegations are untrue.