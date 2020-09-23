Kogi Governor Reacts To Tanker Explosion, Sympathises With Victims

A file photo of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya Bello has expressed shock over the unfortunate fatal tanker explosion which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, around the Felele area of the Lokoja metropolis.

Governor Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed expressed sadness over the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, properties, and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire.

The governor condoled with the family of those affected by the ugly incident.

While describing it as an unfortunate development, the governor said “this is sadly the greatest tragedy the state has witnessed in recent times”.

The Governor also urged the students of Kogi State Polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful, stating that he equally shared in their grieving moment over the death of some of their colleagues in the disaster.