Kogi schools reopen September

James Azania, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced the reopening of schools from primary to tertiary levels for September 14, 2020.

Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, disclosed this, on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to him, the government arrived at the decision after a series of interactions with relevant stakeholders and assessment of private and public schools to ascertain their level of preparedness and safety for reopening.

He advised all heads of schools to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols, which had been clearly set out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.

He noted all these details and guidelines by the PTF are available in the public space.

”The ministry will review the state’s academic calendar accordingly, to reflect on the new development. The details will be worked out and released to the relevant stakeholders in due course before resumption.

”However, we encourage that all relevant education stakeholders like ANCOPSS, ASSUS, SUBEB, NAPPS, heads of tertiary institutions in Kogi State, NUT, STETSCOM, and every other stakeholder are very free to liaise with us at the ministry for further clarification.

”We are equally informing the general public, parents, guardians, and schools heads that we are very particular about the health and safety of our learners in Kogi State.

”So, the state government will not stop at anything to ensure that our learners are kept in good condition as far as the Covid-19 pandemic and indeed other diseases or health issues are concerned,” he added.