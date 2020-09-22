Konga marks independence with mega deals

E-commerce platform, Konga, has concluded plans for the Konga Freedom Sales, a yearly promo targeted at celebrating Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

The anniversary sales, which started yesterday, will run till October 9, 2020 across the country.

The three-week promo will offer shoppers the opportunity to enjoy rock-bottom prices and mega deals on a wide variety of genuine products carefully selected by Konga to mark the auspicious celebration.

Also, the promo will run across multiple channels including the Konga website, chain of retail stores located nationwide and via the Konga Bulk platform.

The promo will see Konga make available heavily discounted products of up to 50 per cent off from multiple categories such as computers & accessories, home & kitchen, electronics, quality fast moving consumer Goods (FMCG), power solutions, phones & tablets, drinks & groceries, among many others. Further raising the excitement for the promo is the fact that Konga has positioned the promo as one with which to celebrate the country’s Diamond Jubilee.

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Konga Group, Nick Imudia, said: ”Nigeria will be marking its Diamond Jubilee on October 1. It is a momentous anniversary as 60 years is not a mean feat. In view of this, we have decided to make this year’s edition of the Konga Freedom Sales a special one to celebrate all Nigerians.”

Nigerians by helping them save money on genuine products across our online platform and retail stores nationwide. We encourage everyone to go online at www.konga.com or visit the nearest Konga store or leverage Konga Bulk to partake in the celebration of Nigerians through the Konga Freedom Sales.