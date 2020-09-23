KwanKwaso hails Obaseki, says US, UK advisory on election riggers timely 

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso



Former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for his reelection in Saturday’s governorship election. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in a statement by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, congratulated Edo people for their “foresight in re-electing their hardworking and effective Governor.”

Kwankwaso said the advisory of the United States and the United Kingdom to election riggers and promoters of election violence to know that “there are consequences, beyond the borders of Nigeria for their ignominious action was very effective.”

He added that the Party’s victory was hugely facilitated by the outstanding commitment, resilience, courage and doggedness of the chairman of its Campaign Council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

He said: “Let me also thank the representatives of the international community in Nigeria, especially the United State Embassy in Nigeria and the United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria for their timely advice to merchants of election malpractice and perpetrators of electoral violence.

“Your advisory to election riggers and promoters of election violence to know that there are consequences, beyond the borders of Nigeria, for their ignominious action was very effective. We thank you for your interest in deepening democracy in our country.

“The good people of Edo State have spoken. And the true choice of the people had prevailed. I therefore join all citizens of goodwill to congratulate the people of Edo State on the successful and peaceful conclusion of the gubernatorial election, which was held on Saturday September 19, 2020.

“I am especially congratulating the Edo people for their foresight in re-electing their hardworking and effective Governor, Governor Obaseki to continue with the excellent work of developing Edo State.

“I also congratulate His Excellency, Governor Obaseki over this well-deserved victory. You worked very hard for the people of Edo State and they have reciprocated by coming out in droves, not only to cast their votes for you, but also to defend their votes and ensure that the multitude of election riggers mobilized by agents of doom, from different states, to steal the Edo election were made ineffective.”