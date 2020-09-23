Kwara Assembly urges Gov AbdulRasaq to assist rainstorm victims

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to provide immediate succour and other relief materials to thousands of residents of the state whose houses and valuables were destroyed by a rainstorm.

The house-made the call in Ilorin in its resolution after adopting a matter of urgent public importance on the havoc caused by Sunday’s rainstorm.

The matter, which was raised by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji, enjoyed the support of members at plenary.

In his submission, Olawoyin-Magaji said that the level of damage caused by the rainstorm to several houses in various parts of the state capital was enormous.

Apart from damaged houses and valuables, Olawoyin-Magaji said the rainstorm also damaged several electric poles and cables, causing a blackout in several parts of the state capital.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, while reading the resolution of the house, charged the state government to liase with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), toward providing succour to the affected rainstorm victims.

