Kwara deputy governor’s wife recovers from COVID-19

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara State Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs. Abieyuwa Alabi, has recovered from COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, and his wife tested positive for the virus some four weeks ago.

Mr. Alabi recovered from the pandemic over a week ago.

In a statement, spokesperson of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Mrs. Alabi tested negative to the COVID-19 virus following repeated tests to ascertain her status.

The statement reads: “Her Excellency, the wife of the Deputy Governor, has twice tested negative to the virus after she was successfully managed by a team of government’s medical professionals. The result of her repeat test on Friday, September 4th, confirmed her to be negative and therefore free of the virus.” Rafiu Ajakaye said “The government and the second family of Kwara State thank members of the public for their support and prayers, and commend the medical team for their commitment at all times.”