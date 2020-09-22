Kwara Governor Visits Buhari, Seeks Federal Aid For Flood Victims

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visits President Muhammadu Buhari

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor during his visit on Tuesday requested for federal aid to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the state who are victims of this year’s flood disaster.

Governor Abdulrazaq told journalists that the recent floods in the state have caused financial losses to the tune of 5 to 10 billion naira, 15,000 people displaced alongside thousands of hectares of land.

He, therefore, added that the President has promised to help the state and NEMA has assured that the cycle for assistance will be shorter than the regular six months.