Kwara seeks FG’s aid for 15,000 flood victims

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is seeking Federal Government’s assistance to provide succour for over 15,000 residents displaced by flood in the state.

The governor made the appeal yesterday when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the sufferings of the people following flood disasters in the state this year.

Abdulrazaq told State House correspondents that the recent flooding in the state caused financial losses to the tune of N10 billion, displaced about 15,000 people and submerged a large expanse of land.

He said the President promised to help the state, while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) promised that the cycle for assistance would be shorter than the regular six months.

