‘Kwara to end open defecation’

From Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said on Monday that his administration is committed to end open defecation and ensure good hygiene.

He spoke in Ilorin at the launch of ‘Clean Kwara’ Campaign, in commemoration of Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs’) fifth anniversary.

“This flag-off coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A key part of the SDGs, which is Goal six, is general access to safe and affordable drinking water and access to adequate and equitable sanitation, hygiene for all, and end open defecation by 2030.

“Just like in many areas of human capital development indices, we met a state with appalling ratings in SDGs, including Goal 6:1 and 2 mentioned above. For instance, a national survey published in 2018 ranked Kwara State 30th among the 36 states in access to basic water and sanitation services. We were ranked 22nd in terms of access to basic water supply services. Going by that report, we are in the bottom three nationwide in access to sanitation services and among the states with highest prevalence of open defecation, and the poorest in North Central,” the governor said.