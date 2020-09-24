Kyle Richards says she saw her stolen ring from 2017 home heist on Diane Keaton’s Insta

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com

Kyle Richards revealed that she finally caught sight of a ring that was stolen from her in a million-dollar heist of her home three years ago.

The 51-year-old shared that she saw the jewelry on Diane Keaton’s Instagram page when The Godfather star posted a picture of a psychic’s hands.

She made the announcement on the new Secrets Revealed episode of her show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The picture in question appears to be Diane’s post from July 2019 showing a pair of hands with immensely long black fingernails and several rings.

‘YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I LOVE BLACK BUT IS THIS TOO MUCH? I TOOK THIS PHOTO OF A FORTUNE TELLER IN SANTA MONICA,’ she wrote.

Kyle and her realtor husband Mauricio Umansky were holidaying in Aspen when about $1million worth of belongings were swiped from their Encino, California mansion.

They were joined by four daughters Farrah, Portia, Alexia and Sophia, to whom Kyle had wanted to bequeath a lot of her jewelry.

She explained on the new Real Housewives special, according to TooFab: ‘I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton – she posted a picture of a psychic’s hands on the Third Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand.’

Kyle turned to her realtor husband Umansky’s company for help, sharing that ‘we reached out to one of our agents at The Agency who happens to represent Diane Keaton and I said: “You need to find out what the situation is.”‘

She reported: ‘So Diane got back to her and she was a psychic on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and that she just took a picture of her hands because she thought the nails were so interesting.’

After a failed attempt to locate the fortune-teller with a private investigator, Kyle teamed up with her co-star Teddi Jo Mellencamp-Arroyave to find her themselves.

Teddi Jo became close friends with Kyle on the show, but she recently announced that Bravo have given her the ax.

On the special Teddi Jo described the psychic search, dishing: ‘We thought we were hot on the trail but then we realized we were just being sent in circles.’

Although Kyle at that point was sidetracked with a film shoot and her Real Housewives schedule she is now interested to resume the hunt for her ring.

She announced, ‘I want to know if she bought that from someone at a pawn shop, even if I have to buy it back from her, I’m happy to do that.’

The home robbery was so traumatic she considered moving out of the Encino property, she confessed to Bravo in 2018.

‘There was one point after our house was burglarized that I thought, you know, I might have to sell my house – but then I look at my dogs and see how much they love this house and I think: “I could never leave,”‘ she explained.

Years ago she told People that in the burglary ‘everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me – that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters – was gone.’

She added: ‘Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable.’

In a different People interview she shared that despite being one of three sisters she inherited ‘the majority’ of her mother’s keepsakes.

As a result, when these valuables were stolen ‘there was guilt attached to it. They got taken from me, from my house, on my watch.’