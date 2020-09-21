LA cop shot in drive-by Compton attack is pictured in the hospital on the phone to President Trump

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

President Trump phoned the two L.A. deputies who were shot in a drive-by attack in Compton last week to tell them the country was behind them as they recovered from their injuries in hospital.

The were shot in the head by an as yet unidentified gunman who opened fire on their patrol car in Compton on September 12. The gunman fled and is still being hunted by police.

One of the deputies, a 24-year-old man, has been released from the hospital but his partner Claudia Apolinar, a 31-year-old mother, remains under doctors’ care.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department shared photos of her in her hospital bed as one of her co-workers held up the phone to her so that President Trump could wish her well.

Claudia Apolinar, 31, in the hospital writing out answers to President Trump for her co-worker to relay because she cannot speak. She was shot in the head, as was her 24-year-old partner. LA Sheriff’s Department shared these photos over the weekend, obscuring her face

Apolinar was shot multiple times in the torso and in the head. The sheriff’s department said she was grateful to hear from Trump

Apolinar with her husband and Sergeant Frederickson (left) and in bed, writing out replies for Frederickson to relay to President Trump because she cannot speak

She is unable to speak so responded by writing down replies for him to relay to Trump.

The post read: ‘A week ago today, a callous and heartless criminal attempted to murder two of the heroes that work hard everyday to keep you safe.

‘The outpouring of love and support from our Department, L.A. County Sheriff, the community, and indeed from around the world, has been overwhelming, but also very much appreciated!

‘This week #potus45 @realdonaldtrump called both of our deputies to check on their spirits, wish them a speedy recovery and remind them that the #american people are behind them and that the coward that harmed them will be brought to #justice!!

‘Here, you can see @lasdtransit Sergeant Frederickson with our #heroine and her husband when the President called her in the ICU. Due to her injuries, Sergeant Frederickson relayed her written responses to #presidenttrump.

The pair were shot when a gunman (left opening fire and right fleeing the scene) opened fire into a patrol car in Compton on Saturday night. Both deputies were struck in the head by gunshots, but miraculously they are expected to survive

Along with the male deputy, 31-year-old deputy Claudia Apolinar was injured in the ambush. Despite taking multiple bullets – one to the face and several to her upper torso – Apolinar managed to get her partner to safety, apply a tourniquet and radio for help

Authorities said that the deputies, who both graduated from the police academy 14 months ago, each sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Apolinar is pictured during her graduation

‘Both of the deputies and their families were very appreciative of the call!’

Trump previously said the shooter should face a ‘fast trial death penalty’ if either of the deputies died.

Apolinar was able to drag her partner to safety, apply a tourniquet to his wounds and radio for help despite being shot multiple times herself. She is being praised as a heroine.

It’s unclear what the gunman’s motive for attacking the pair was beyond the fact that they are police. The shooter has been described as a black male aged between 28 and 30.

The Compton shooting sparked nationwide controversy as bystanders were filmed mocking the bloodied officers at the scene and protesting outside the hospital where they were taken for treatment.

The videos of protesters enraged many critics who said the shooting was the result of anti-police sentiment fueled by a turbulent summer of demonstrations against police brutality.

Trump has taken a firm law and order stance.