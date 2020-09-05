Lack of community cooperation our major challenge, says Customs

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command has said lack of cooperation by community leaders at the borders is a major challenge in its fight against smuggling.

The Command Controller, Ahmad Nasir, accused traditional leaders of border villages of habouring criminal suspects.

He spoke while fielding questions to reporters on allegations by traders that Customs officials often raid markets and illegally seize their goods.

“The main challenge we face is that some traditional leaders at the border communities are supporting their children who are into smuggling. This is making our work difficult.

“However, we will use all avenues to stop smuggling here,” he said.

Nasir disclosed that Customs generate over N2 billion revenue for the government in the Kano/Jigawa axis monthly.

He explained that the N2 billion revenue generated in August was first of it’s kind and it was a result of the resolute and dogged stance of his men.

On the allegation of illegal raids of markets, Nasir said: “We have warrants to raid all places suspected to be areas of contrabands.”

“The operation by Customs officers is legal, whether in the markets or any other places because they have warrants to do so.”