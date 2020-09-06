Lack of proper mortgage reason for housing deficit

Lack of proper mortgage system has been attributed as the cause of the country’s housing deficit, currently estimated at about 17 million. This problem, the Oxford Group International said it is planning to address.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, Oxford Group, Kunle Adesanya, explained that the company’s major objective is to bring down the huge housing deficits in Nigeria with premium services and products while also giving opportunities for low-income earners to own lands and houses.

Adesanya at the launch of Oxford’s Lekki 2 and 3 Office in Lagos, said, “Our major focus is to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria, also considering the fact that houses in Lekki are very expensive. We are opening this office to give the opportunity to low-income earners to own a house or land in Lekki.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Island and Abuja Branch, Oxford International Group, Lesley Ademola, said the company has created a special package for small, medium and large investors to invest in real estate business, pointing out that the launch would give its loyal customers access to premium and affordable products and services.

The Executive Director, Business Development of the company, Olusegun Ayo, said the opening of the new offices was to get closer to its customers around Lekki and environs, maintaining that in the past four years, its track record have shown that Oxford Group is in for a long haul.