Ladipoe Enlists Joeboy As A Fellow Yoruba Samurai In New Music Release

Following his recent collaboration with the sugar mummy of Lagos, Teni on Lemme Know remix, Mavin Records’ wordsmith, Ladipoe further proves that music is a universal language as he teams up with Joeboy on an Ozedikus-produced track dubbed “Yoruba Samurai”.

“Yoruba Samurai” is a funky mix of rap, pop, afrobeats, and dance. The exciting collaboration between the two artists is pure musical magic.

Joeboy’s talent as a musician is on full display on the chorus as he melodiously proves to be a true Yoruba Samurai: the kind of man who showers his woman with genuine love.

On the pre-hook, Ladipoe talks about how he’s willing and ready to go to war for his woman, even in another life. The vibes and lyrics of this song will definitely draw you in and have you wanting to be the ultimate Yoruba Samurai.

The song not only carries expert production skills but highlights the outstanding lyrical prowess of the artists. Yoruba Samurai is primed to immerse listeners into Ladipoe’s music as he continues to elevate the art of storytelling through his rap.

Listen Here.