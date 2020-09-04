Lady Stabs Boyfriend to Death Over Abortion and Financial Disagreement

A woman identified as Onyinye Chime has been apprehended by the Police in Anambra for allegedly killing her lover Eleyi Azubuike in Anambra State after he insisted she should carry out an abortion to terminate her pregnancy.

The incident happened on Ochiagha Street, Nkpor near Onitsha in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that Azubuike, 29, also declined to give Chime, 25, money for upkeep.

Anambra police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said in a statement that the police are investigating the case.

“There was a report of alleged murder of one Eleyi Azubuike, 29, of Ochiagha Street, Nkpor, in the Idemili North LGA of Anambra State by his girlfriend one Onyinye, 25, of same Ochiagha Street, Nkpor, inside his room.

“Police detectives attached to Ogidi division visited the scene and rushed the victim, who was found in a pool of blood, to Iyi Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, for medical attention, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. The corpse was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

“A careful observation of the deceased’s body revealed stab wounds on his chest, while a bloodstained kitchen knife was recovered as an exhibit at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion, which she declined and demanded some money for her upkeep, which the deceased refused to oblige to.

“That eventually led to a scuffle which resulted in the man being stabbed to death,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...