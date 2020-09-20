Lagos approves daily prayers in mosques, mid-week services in churches

• Cinemas, Gyms To Reopen At 33 Percent, Nightclubs, Event Centres Still Closed



• All Nursery, Kindergarten, Daycare, Public Primary Schools Remain Shut



• Private Primary, Secondary To Resume

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said mosques could resume the five times a day prayers, while churches could resume mid-week services.

The governor also said cinemas could open at 33 per cent capacity, while bars, nightclubs and event centres should still be closed.

Speaking while providing update, Sanwo-Olu said: “Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of thirty-three percent occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between an occupied seat; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.”

The governor promised to, in October, announce the decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy, especially night-clubs, bars, event centres, spas, public parks and others.

He, nonetheless, cautioned that residents must not forget that the Coronavirus pandemic is still very much around. “We must therefore strive to prioritise the safety of all our children, teachers, parents, and the entire society. All of these resumption guidelines and protocols must be strictly adhered to by the various stakeholders.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that the Lagos State government, like the Federal Government, is committed to continuing the maintenance of a fine balance between the safety of lives and the sustenance of livelihoods. We will continue to make adjustments as required, but the gradual resumption of social, educational and economic activity must never be taken as an excuse to let down our guard against the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 2 students in public schools should resume tomorrow, September 21.

“This resumption will allow the JS 3 students to adequately revise and prepare for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board, and scheduled for Tuesday, October 6 until Monday, October 12, 2020.

The resumption will also afford the present SS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will be announced in due course by the Lagos State Examination Board.”

The governor said all other public-school classes, primary schools, JS 1, JS 2, and SS 1, their resumption date would be announced later once the state government is satisfied that all necessary resumption protocols have been put in place.

“In the meantime, these yet-to-resume classes in public schools are expected to continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms, online, radio, television and WhatsApp, pending the announcement of dates for physical resumption.

Sanwo-Olu said private primary and secondary schools could resume from tomorrow, but strongly advised school owners and managers to put safety first and open in phases similar to the announced schedule for public schools.

“We have also advised private primary and secondary school owners and managers to seriously consider implementing a staggered daily resumption schedule, classes on alternate days during the week, and utilisation of distance learning methods as a complement to physical classes.

“All private primary and secondary schools are also expected to comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA). The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate Schools’ preparedness. If, however, any teacher or school head notices any pupil is ill, he or she should isolate such a pupil in a safe and secured room pending when the appropriate health authorities are contacted.

“It is very important to clarify that all pre-primary, nursery, daycare centres and kindergarten classes and schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made by the Lagos State Government. All pupils of Pre-Primary Schools in Lagos State must therefore remain at home until further notice, and continue to receive their lessons by virtual means.”

The governor further said all schools with three floors and above should conduct structural integrity test following the collapse of a school at Ejigbo, to ensure the schools’ structures have not become defective. He insisted that no sick child should be allowed into school premises.