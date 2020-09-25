Lagos Assembly considers 21 years jail term for convicted cultists

Sanwo-Olu promises tax holiday for private sector on road project collaboration



Lagos State House of Assembly has proposed a 21-year jail term for anyone convicted of belonging to unlawful societies and cultism.

The Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa and other stakeholders, who spoke during a public hearing on a new bill entitled “A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism in Lagos State and for Other Connected Purposes”, yesterday, said it was right time to deal decisively with members of unlawful societies and cultism in the state.

The lawmakers and other participants at the hearing expressed concern over the dangers and threat unlawful societies and cultism pose to security of Lagos.

Obasa, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, said that the bill was important to the development of the state.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade, who did an overview of the bill, said that it was a very important bill and that the act of cultism had eaten deep into our society, adding that it is important for the government to intervene.

IN another development, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his government is willing to give incentives, such as tax holidays, branding and advertisement concession, to corporate organisations that are ready to partner with government on road projects.

The governor, who spoke, yesterday, at the commissioning of the Victoria Island-Lekki Trafffic Circulation Project, urged motorists and residents to guard jealously the infrastructure, saying the fact that the project was delivered and sponsored by Access Bank Plc, it remains a public infrastructure owned by all, therefore protecting them will further encourage the sponsors and government to do more.

Sanwo-Olu said that the most critical challenge being experienced on daily basis by residents and road users along the axis was the heavy traffic volume, adding that delivering the project has improved traffic flow, reduced travel time and eliminated perennial flooding issues and a boost for health and socio-economic well-being of the people.