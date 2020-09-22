Lagos assures inmates of free legal representation

By Robert Egbe

The Lagos State Government has assured inmates in all correctional centres of easy access to free legal representation during hearing of their cases in court.

Director, Directorate of Citizens Rights, Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya gave the assurance during her quarterly visits to Lagos Correctional Centres at Ikoyi and Badagry on September 10 and 15; and Kirikiri Female Correctional centres last Thursday.

“The quarterly visits are part of the directorate’s regular tour of correctional centres across the state to implement the state government’s policy of easy access to justice by all,” she said, according to a statement by the Directorate’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr Taiwo Ade-Balogun.

Odusanya stated that the Department conducts prison watch services to ensure that the rights of inmates, especially those awaiting trial, are protected under the law.

She noted that the visit is to ensure that those awaiting trial have legal representation in conjunction with the office of the Public Defender (OPD) and the Community Service Unit.

According to her, the state is highly concerned about the increasing number of those awaiting trials across the state.

Speaking on the visit to the three Correctional Centers, Mr Dare Opadeji, Deputy Controler Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Mr Sanni Ojo Richard Assistant Controler Badagry Correctional Center and Mrs. Ekpendu Lixxie, Deputy Controler, Kiriki female Correctional Centre, expressed their gratitude to the Directorate on behalf of the inmates and those awaiting trials,adding that the visits give some of the inmates, hope of getting freedom .

They all pleaded with the Lagos state government to intervene in minor cases that require immediate action as the inmates cannot afford the cost of getting lawyers.

Some of the inmates also pleaded for government’s intervention, saying they had learnt their lessons.

The department presented gift items to the correctional centres.