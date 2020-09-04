Lagos by-elections: PDP will not impose candidates like other parties — Bode George

Bode George

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George has admonished all aspirants for the Senatorial and House of Assembly seats in the upcoming by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 House of Assembly in the state to continue to conduct themselves with decorum, utmost civility and respect for each other.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting with aspirants, George said that PDP will not behave like another party where candidates are imposed in closed-door dictatorial action, where one man decides the fate of their party, there is no such thing in our party.

“Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party will be crossing another milestone next Saturday as we conduct primaries for the aspirants for the Senatorial and House of Assembly seats. Typical of our party, there has been no violence. There has been no animosity. There have been no hostile actions anywhere.

“While the competition has been keen and full of enthusiasms, the aspirants have so far conducted themselves with absolute civility and tolerance. We must sustain this path of peace. We continue along with this civilized democratic engagement.

“The delegates who will vote at the Primaries have been elected in a fair, democratic and open election. Nothing was hidden. It was an open, just and fair Delegates election. This is the essence of democracy. The will of the people must and should be respected at all times. This is what strengthens popular government. This is the life-blood of democracy. Every voice must be heard. Every contribution must be given a fair hearing. But the will of the majority must always prevail at the end.

“I am using this process to advise our aspirants to continue to conduct themselves with decorum, with utmost civility and with respect for each other. We will not accept any resort brigandage, thuggery or any form of violence.

“Only one person can prevail in any election. This is the First Principle. A winner will emerge. And those who fail to emerge must accept that the people have made their choice. And those who emerge victoriously must equally learn to be humble and civil enough to accommodate others who participated in the race.

“We have a very good opportunity to clinch victory in the two elections if we work together, if we support our candidates with all the necessary vigour, with genuine guidance and with discerning leadership required from all of us.

“Let us go forth with determination, with sincerity of purpose and candidness. We must never fail nor falter. We must work hard with the seriousness of vision. Nothing must be taken for granted. Leaders here present must accommodate everyone. We cannot discriminate or put a barrier of favouritism among our followers. Let us all come together as one indivisible family. These are the ingredients of winners.

