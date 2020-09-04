Lagos censors board boss suspended for demanding unauthorised levy

The executive secretary of the Lagos State Film, Video and Censors Board Bamidele Balogun has been suspended for demanding an authorised levy, an aide to the state governor said on Friday.

Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the 5 per cent levy on audio and visual content demanded by LSFVCB was never approved by the state government.

“There is no levy on Audio and Visual contents of all Physical and digital platforms in Lagos State,” Gawat said.

“The Government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media.

“The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry.”

