‘Lagos committed to climate change management’

Our Reporter

LAGOS State Government at the weekend restated its commitment to address the scourge of climate change.

It described it as a defining global environmental challenge.

This assurance was given by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting tagged “Lagos State Climate Change Risk Assessment” meeting at Alausa, Ikeja.

She said the state had shown its commitment to the development and evolvement of a climate change conscious society towards laying the foundations necessary to counter the global threat.

The Director, Climate Change and Environmental Planning department, Mr. Michael Bankole, highlighted the effect of climate change to include global warming, greenhouse gas effect, flooding, among others.

The Principal Consultant, GIO Solutions, Mr. David Ogunsawe, said the programme is expected to provide robust evidence and projections of localised climate risks and hazards, while prioritising sectors and actions that will meet short, medium and long-term adaptation needs of the state’s 2020 Climate Action Plan.

Participants at the meeting included senior civil servants from state and local governments, members of the academia, national and international experts in climate change, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), environmentalists among others.