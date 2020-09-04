Lagos elevates 84 firemen, plans establishment of new stations

The Lagos State government has promoted 84 firefighters and announced plans to establish three new fire stations in different parts of the metropolis.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Dr Jimoh Yusuf, disclosed this during the ceremony organised to celebrate the newly promoted officers at Alausa Fire Station, Ikeja.

He congratulated the newly promoted officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service for fulfilling all the requirements in the recently concluded 2020 promotion exercise.

He revealed that the state intends to build three new fire stations at Ebute-Elefun, Ajegunle-Apapa and Abule-Ado to enhance the response time to fire incidents in the areas and adjoining communities as well as curb logistic challenges encountered by firefighters when responding to emergency situations.

Yusuf described the Lagos firemen as the best firefighters in Nigeria based on verifiable facts and his personal encounter with them while attending to fire incidents.

Acting Head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that the promoted officers cut across the rank and file of the service.

While applauding the officers for excelling during the promotion exercise and on their newly attained ranks, Adeseye commended the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his unrelenting support since the inception of the present administration.

