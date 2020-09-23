Daily News

Lagos governor gives 51 SUVs, 8 houses to judges

The governor said no arm of government will be deprived requisite tools to perform its statutory duties.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday presented 51 Sports Utility Vehicles and eight houses to judges in the state.

During the official presentation of the vehicles at Ikeja High Court, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the donation is to support the state judiciary and ensure it carries out its functions.

The governor added that as part of his vision to build a strong judiciary in the state, the judiciary will continue to have the support of the state government.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also in October 2019, presented 50 cars to magistrates in the state.

Reinforcing the commitment of his administration to create a conducive ambiance for the judicial staff, the governor said the state government will continue to provide the training and infrastructure required to ensure the integrity of the judiciary is maintained.

