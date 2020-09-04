Lagos, Ogun seek Buhari’s nod to fix, toll Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road 

From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Lagos and Ogun state governments are seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to rehabilitate and commercialise the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, said granting the permission would be in the interest of the people.

He also said his state had requested for the rehabilitation of the Agbara-Lusada-Atan Road.

He lamented the deplorable condition of the two major roads, one of which, he said, is the only link to Nigeria’s biggest industrial hub, the Agbara Industrial Estate.

The governor said Buhari was impressed with the proposals and had promised to support the plans.

“Our biggest industrial hub in this country is the Agbara Industrial Estate. There’s a road that goes from Agbara to Lusada to Atan, that road is the road that leads to this Agbara Industrial Estate, that road is in such deplorable state that trailers that are coming from the port, taking goods that need to be processed and finished to this industrial estate, trailers that are taking finished goods from the industrial estate to the rest of the country or back to the port, continue to have accidents and delays to the point where some of the multinationals have threatened to leave the country and go to another country.

“So, I came with a letter, requesting Mr President to note that because our people do not know the difference between a federal and a state road. This road has continued to be an embarrassment, not just to us in Ogun State, but to the entire country.

“This place is important to us for the economic survival of our state and the country at large. We have decided to intervene in the road, ourselves as a state and wanted Mr President to know that we are going to have to construct that road at our expense and wanted him to inform the Federal Ministry of Works that we’ll be doing so and we’ll also be making demands on them for a full refund of the construction of that road.

“I also shared with him the pains on the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road as well. I came with a letter that I’ve written earlier on and pictures, to show him the deplorable state of this road.

“The Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road is probably the second busiest road in this country, these roads are in such deplorable condition and we understand that the Federal Government cannot afford to build all the roads at the same time, but as a state government, Lagos State government and I have written to Mr President, asking Mr President to transfer that road to us, it’s a commercial road and we’ll commercialise it so that we can take that burden off the Federal Government,” he said.