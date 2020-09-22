Lagos police speak on video showing violence on arrested suspect

The Lagos State police spokesperson, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, spoke on a video circulating on social media where police officers from Igando division violently arrested a suspect.

The video featured a police officer pushing a young man to enter their van, following his arrest last Friday.

Mr Adejobi said the video was “carefully edited by the sender to remove barrage of insults the suspect hauled on the police officer in the presence of civilians.”

Narrating the circumstances that led to the alleged police brutality, the spokesperson said it was during an arrest being affected by officers of the division.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a trending Instagram video of an Inspector of Police from Igando Division of Lagos State endeavouring to effect the arrest (of) a man, and hereby wishes to make some clarifications on the issue.

“The Inspector captured in the video is Stephen Inumanu, Inspector of Police, attached to Igando Police Station, Lagos State, was deployed on a routine Stop and Search duty on 18th of September, 2020 at about 13:15hours, with two other team members, at Isuti Road in Egan area, Lagos State.”

He said while the officers were on duty, they sighted two nervous young men who took to their heels for the unexpected presence of policemen, which led to the officers chasing after them.

“The team gave them a fierce chase and one Stephen Ade “m” 28 year old, threw a micro wallet to his partner, who escaped in another direction; then, two of the policemen chased the escapee but to no avail.

“In the spirit of cooperation, Inspector Stephen Inumama was assisted by two spirited civilians (members of the public) who witnessed the episode, chased and arrested the said, Stephen Ade “m”, who practically refused arrest as captured in the video, but with the aid of the members of the public, he was subdued within the use of minimum force, without assault whatsoever, from the arm bearing Inspector,” Mr Adejobi said.

He added that the video was carefully edited to discredit the collective image of the police by individuals who are uncomfortable with police presence or visibility of officers on the road or around them, regardless of how courteous.

Mr Adejobi said the video is baseless and a calculated attempt to malign the efforts of the Nigeria police in maintaining law and order in society.

He added that the arrested man was released to his family the same day without delay.

“Their action of taking to their heels attracted the police and other witnesses there.

“Arrest allows the police to have preliminary insight into cases of any suspected offences,” he said.

The spokesperson said officials of the command are committed to discharging their duties with diligence, human feelings and respect for the rule of law and human rights. He added that the command will continue to train its officials on modern ways or techniques of effecting arrest by applying minimum force.

