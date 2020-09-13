Lagos primary, secondary schools resume September 21

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Public and private schools in Lagos are to resume for the new 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, September 21, 2020.

However while all classes in private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume, only JSS 3 and SS2 students in public schools will return to classes.

These were contained in a statement dated 13th September 2020 by Head Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos Ministry of Education Kayode Abayomi.

He said the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, explained the ministry is adopting a phased approach to opening public primary and secondary schools.

“The present JSS 3 and SSS 2 students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

“This phased approach to opening will enable public schools meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.

“The resumption will permit the present JS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

However, all classes in private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS 3.

“The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board.”

The State Government however assured parents “announcements for opening the other classes will occur as soon as we are certain of their safety.

“In the meantime, the unopened classes in public schools will continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms (Online platform, radio, television and WhatsApp) while the next phase for physical resumption will be announced in due course”.

It however said pre-primary classes and schools in public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements.