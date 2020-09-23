Lagos receives 107,546 CA-COVID food palliatives

By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday received a total of 107,546 food palliative packs from the Coalition Against COVID-19 pandemic (CA-COVID).

Acting Commissioner for Agriculture Ms Abisola Olusanya received the packs on behalf of the state government at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

She said the food items, donated by Ca-Covid in the month of May, were meant for the indigent residents of the state and elderly.

‘’We are here today for the handing over ceremony of the Coalition Against COVID-19 pandemic distribution for the food items that were donated by this group as far back as April-May, but which Lagos officially is just taking receipt of and we want to flag off this distribution in a couple of days.

‘’According to the CA-COVID team, Lagos State is supposed to receive a 107,546 beneficiary packs for our citizens – for the indigents, the elderly, for those that do not have the well-withal or the capacity to have food on their table on a daily basis.

“Now for this 107,546 beneficiary packs, each pack contains 10 kilogrammes of rice, 5 kilogrammes of garri, 5 kilogrammes of sugar, one kilogramme of salt, 2 cartons of noodles (Indomie) and one carton of pasta. That is what a single beneficiary will get for his or her family,’’ she said.

According to her, the food items are being repackaged by the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that each beneficiary gets the right quantity of items.