Lagos reopens recreational parks

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of two of its recreational parks for public use but stated that visitors must comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols.

Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK) general manager Adetoun Popoola in a statement by the agency’s spokesperson Titilayo Ajirotutu disclosed the reopened recreational facilities are the Ndubisi Kanu Park in Alausa and the Dr Abayomi Finnish Park in Oregun, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Government closed down all parks to contain the spread of the virus in March.

Popoola said the agency had made necessary arrangements and put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit the parks.

“Strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reducing the risk of exposure to the virus,” Popoola said.

“It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults above 65 years are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection.

“All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks,” Popoola said.

The LASPARK boss said further that the occupancy limit of the parks had been restricted to 150 people for Ndubuisi Kanu Park and 100 people for Dr. Abayomi Finnih park to prevent overcrowding.

She said that other public recreational parks in various parts of the state are still being assessed for reopening and assured that the public would be notified.

