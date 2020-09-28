Lagos restates commitment to tourism development

By Kunle Akinrinade

The Lagos State government on Sunday restated its commitment to the development of tourism sector in the state.

Speaking at a session to mark the World Tourism Day held at the Lagos Theatre in Ikeja, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about making tourism the biggest revenue generating sector.

She said the various intervention programmes and overhaul of critical tourism infrastructure by the present administration in the state has further confirmed how serious the governor is about developing the tourism potentials of the state.’

“The tourism masterplan has been developed and reviewed and we are presenting it to the governor who is a lover of tourism for his assent.

“Once the document is signed by the governor, it would serve as a guide toward growing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state boost the economy.