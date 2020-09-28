Lagos restates commitment to tourism development

The Lagos State Government yesterday restated its commitment to the development of tourism sector in the state.







Speaking at a hybrid panel session to mark the World Tourism Day at the Lagos Theatre in Ikeja, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about making tourism the biggest revenue-generating sector.







She said various intervention programmes and overhaul of critical tourism infrastructure embarked upon by the administration in the state further confirmed how serious the governor is about developing the tourism potential of the state.







“The tourism master plan has been developed and reviewed and we are presenting it to the governor, who is a lover of tourism, for his assent.







“Once the document is signed by the governor, it would serve as a guide towards growing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state to boost the economy,” she said.







Akinbile-Yussuf added that the government would also create markets around tourism sites in the state as a means of creating wealth for people.







A former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Steve Ayorinde, who was one of the panelists, lauded the state government for its consistency in policies and initiatives to drive and uplift the tourism potential of the state.







In his goodwill message, the Oniru of Iruland, Obà Omogbolahan Lawal, urged the state government to involve traditional institutions in its efforts at developing critical tourism infrastructure in the state.