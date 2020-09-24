Lagos seals 21 pharmacies, medicine stores

Oziegbe Okoeki and Omolola Afolabi

ABOUT 21 pharmacies, patent medicine shops and unlicensed premises have been shut by the Lagos State Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods.

The facilities were sealed for allegedly operating illegally or operating beyond their scope of practice.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi in a statement yesterday said the facilities were closed in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999.

The closed facilities are located in Alakuko, Ajegunle, Agege and parts of Alimosho council area of the state.

Also, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tunji Bello said the state will not tolerate unsanitary abattoirs and slaughter houses in the state.

He was speaking at a workshop for abattoir operators, saying there was need to improve the hygiene status of abattoirs across the state and prevent pollution of the environment with solid and liquid waste.

Bello was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services Belinda Odeneye.