Lagos slashes ferry fares by 40 per cent

Lagos State Government on Monday slashed transport fares on Lagos state-owned ferries by 40 per cent.

The Managing Director of Lagos Ferry Services, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, who disclosed this in a briefing, said the state government in appreciating the commuting public for embracing water transportation as an alternative means and decongesting the roads, has decided in celebrating Nigeria 60th Independence to reduce prices on all boat trips from all routes within the state to 60 per cent from 30th September to 2nd October.

He passengers will stand a chance to win numerous prizes and tickets to be part of the boat cruise on October 3 via raffle draws while onboard.

Ladi-Balogun said: “At LAGFERRY, all passengers on our boats are fully insured, the boats are safe with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols and other safety regulations of compulsory wearing of life jackets by all passengers before boarding, washing of hands with water/sanitizers, temperature check, maintaining social distancing and operating within regulated hours, boats are equipped with modern technology like onboard entertainment and boost of well experienced and regularly trained captains and deckhands.

“As part of efforts to celebrate Nigeria 60th Diamond Independence Anniversary and keeping in line with one of the core pillars of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Transportation and Traffic Management, the Lagos State Government through its agency Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has lined up activities to celebrate the day.”

He said on October 3rd, the agency’s 180 ton MV Adimu Orisa will play host to Lagosians as a boat cruise will take off from Falomo Ikoyi, with revellers having the opportunity to savour the ambience of the Lagos coastline.

“As you are aware Lagos State has in abundance historical and Landmark places, the boat tour scheduled for October 1st will take off from these routes; Mile 2 to Badagry, prospective tourists will have the opportunity to sight First Storey Building in Nigeria, Point of No Return, Slave Baracoon etc, Falomo to Epe, prospective tourist to sight Ancient Aiyetoro Market, Chief Oluwo Fish Market, LASU Epe Campus, Epe Resort, etc,” Ladi-Balogun said.

“Other routes planned for the day are Bayeku LCDA Ikorodu to Badore Ajah, Ilaje Bariga to Victoria Island to Falomo Ikoyi to CMS/Marina and Ebute Ero, Eti Osa Local Council.”

Ladi-Balogun said Nigerians have every cause to celebrate its diversity and unity every October 1st and Lagos being the Centre of Excellence with the largest concentration of all ethnic groups in the country, has a pivotal role to play to sustain that unity.

“This is why we are specially celebrating our independence to showcase our history, culture and heritage. Let me once again reiterate the Lagos State Government’s commitment to continue to pay high priority to safety on the waterways,” Ladi-Balogun said.

